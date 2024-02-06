Pavement repairs reduce Route V in Cape County

The entire length of Route V near Jackson will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as construction crews repair the pavement. A news release from the Missouri Department of Transportation said the work will be done daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Tuesday, May 28, through Monday, June 24.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

— From the Missouri Department of Transportation