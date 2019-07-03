All sections
NewsMarch 7, 2019
Road work 3/7/19
Demolition of the Route PP overpass over Interstate 55 in Scott County will take place from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. March 14 to 16, as part of the Scott City interchange construction. According to a news release from the Missouri Department of Transportation, the demolition will include the removal of the remaining portion of the overpass extending over northbound I-55. During the work, northbound I-55 traffic will utilize the newly constructed on and off ramps at Route PP.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636, or visit modot.org/southeast.

-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation

__Cairo bridge to be closed for inspection__

CAIRO, Ill. -- The U.S. 60/62 bridge over the Mississippi River at Cairo will be closed to allow crews to perform a required annual safety inspection of the structure. A news release from the Illinois Department of Transportation indicates the first closure will begin at 8 a.m. March 18 and extend through noon March 21. A second closure will be from 8 a.m. March 25 to noon March 28. The span will be open to traffic from 5:30 p.m. to 7 a.m. each night.

More information is available at dot.il.gov or by calling District 9 Communications at 618-351-5248.

