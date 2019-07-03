Road work 3/7/19

__Demolition of Route PP overpass in Scott County scheduled__

Demolition of the Route PP overpass over Interstate 55 in Scott County will take place from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. March 14 to 16, as part of the Scott City interchange construction. According to a news release from the Missouri Department of Transportation, the demolition will include the removal of the remaining portion of the overpass extending over northbound I-55. During the work, northbound I-55 traffic will utilize the newly constructed on and off ramps at Route PP.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636, or visit modot.org/southeast.