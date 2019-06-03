All sections
NewsMarch 6, 2019
Road work 3/6/19
Jackson street to close near construction site In Jackson, one block of West Washington Street, between Court and North Missouri streets, will be closed today through Friday this week to allow Penzel Construction to assemble and erect a crane upon the city street to continue construction of the Justice Center, according to a city news release...

__Jackson street to close near construction site__

In Jackson, one block of West Washington Street, between Court and North Missouri streets, will be closed today through Friday this week to allow Penzel Construction to assemble and erect a crane upon the city street to continue construction of the Justice Center, according to a city news release.

__Northbound I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge work__

Northbound Interstate 55 in Scott County will be reduced to one lane as contractor crews install a bridge guardrail. The work zone location is the Interstate 57 overpass bridge (cloverleaf interchange) at mile marker 66, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release. The work is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit modot.org/southeast.

-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation

