Road work 3/6/19

Northbound Interstate 55 in Scott County will be reduced to one lane as contractor crews install a bridge guardrail. The work zone location is the Interstate 57 overpass bridge (cloverleaf interchange) at mile marker 66, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release. The work is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit modot.org/southeast.

-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation