Road work 3/26/19

Cape County Route F closed for drainage work
Route F in Cape Girardeau County will be closed between County Road 340 and Route OO as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a pipe under the road. A MoDOT news release says the work will take place April 3 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Route OO in Cape County Route OO closed for pipe replacement
Route OO in Cape Girardeau County, between county roads 373 and 375, will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a pipe under the road. The work will take place April 2 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to a MoDOT news release.
Signal improvements set for East Jackson Blvd.
The Missouri Department of Transportation plans to retrofit the traffic signal at Walton Drive and U.S. 61 (East Jackson Boulevard) in Jackson with a flashing yellow arrow. Work on the signals will begin April 8 and should be completed by the end of the week. Traffic will be minimally impacted. According to a MoDot news release, the updated signal will feature a flashing yellow arrow for left turning traffic, signify drivers turning left should yield to oncoming traffic. The signal will also display solid green arrows, when left-turning traffic has the right of way. A solid yellow arrow will indicate drivers should prepare to stop or complete the turn, if in the intersection. More infomation is avable by contacting senior traffic studies specialist Jake Butler at 243-2582, district traffic engineer Craig Compas at 472-5310 or MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636. A video of signals with flashing yellow arrows is also available at youtube.com/watch?v=H6-hcgWt7co.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit modot.org/southeast.
-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.