Road work 3/26/19

Signal improvements set for East Jackson Blvd.

The Missouri Department of Transportation plans to retrofit the traffic signal at Walton Drive and U.S. 61 (East Jackson Boulevard) in Jackson with a flashing yellow arrow. Work on the signals will begin April 8 and should be completed by the end of the week. Traffic will be minimally impacted. According to a MoDot news release, the updated signal will feature a flashing yellow arrow for left turning traffic, signify drivers turning left should yield to oncoming traffic. The signal will also display solid green arrows, when left-turning traffic has the right of way. A solid yellow arrow will indicate drivers should prepare to stop or complete the turn, if in the intersection. More infomation is avable by contacting senior traffic studies specialist Jake Butler at 243-2582, district traffic engineer Craig Compas at 472-5310 or MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636. A video of signals with flashing yellow arrows is also available at youtube.com/watch?v=H6-hcgWt7co.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit modot.org/southeast.

-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation