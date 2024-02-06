Road work 3/21/19

Work resumes on Route Y in Stoddard, Scott counties
Route Y in Stoddard and Scott counties will be reduced with an 11-foot width restriction as contractor crews resurface the roadway. This section of road is from 2.5 miles east of Highway 25 to U.S. 61 in Sikeston, Missouri, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release.
The work will take place 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. daily today through April 12.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit modot.org/southeast.
-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.