March 10, 2020

Road work 3/10/20

Southeast Missourian

Route AA in Scott, New Madrid counties reduced for pavement work

Route AA in Scott and New Madrid counties will be reduced with a 9-foot width restriction as contractor crews mill and overlay the roadway. According to a news release, this section of road is from U.S. 62 in Miner, Missouri, to Highway 80 in Matthews, Missouri. The work will take place from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 23 through April 4.

Route K in Cape Girardeau County reduced for shoulder widening

Route K in Cape Girardeau County will be reduced with a 10-foot-width restriction as crews perform shoulder widening operations. According to a news release, this section of road is from County Road 201 to Highway 25. The work will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 16 through 20 daily.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

— Missouri Department of Transportation

