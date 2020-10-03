Road work 3/10/20

Route K in Cape Girardeau County reduced for shoulder widening

Route K in Cape Girardeau County will be reduced with a 10-foot-width restriction as crews perform shoulder widening operations. According to a news release, this section of road is from County Road 201 to Highway 25. The work will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 16 through 20 daily.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

— Missouri Department of Transportation