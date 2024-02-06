NB I-55 in Cape Girardeau County reduced for bridge maintenance
Northbound Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County -- between mile marker 111 and mile marker 117 near Old Appleton -- will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge maintenance. According to a MoDOT news release, the work will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit modot.org/southeast.
-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.