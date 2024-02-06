Northbound and southbound Interstate 55 in Perry County will be reduced to one lane with a 16-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform guardrail work and pavement repairs, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release. This section of highway is from mile marker 135 at Route M to mile marker 129 at U.S. 51 near Perryville, Missouri. The work will take place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Feb. 10 through Nov. 1, including weekends as necessary.

-- From Missouri Department of Transportation