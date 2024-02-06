SB I-55 in Cape, Perry counties reduced for pavement work
Southbound Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau and Perry counties will be reduced to one lane as contractor crews make repairs to the pavement, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release. This section of highway is from mile marker 129 near Perryville to mile marker 105 near Jackson. The work will be underway from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily from Thursday through Dec. 23.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit modot.org/southeast.
-- From the Missouri Department of
Transportation
