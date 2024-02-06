I-57 in Scott, Mississippi counties reduced for pavement work
Northbound Interstate 57 in Scott and Mississippi counties will be reduced as contractor crews perform pavement repairs. This section of roadway is between the Interstate 55/Interstate 57 interchange and the Highway 105 interchange, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release. The work is scheduled for Tuesday through April 5 from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
Work resumes on U.S. 61 paving repairs
The Missouri Department of Transportation has announced that paving repairs will resume on U.S. 61 in Cape Girardeau County. According to a news release, north- and southbound U.S. 61 in the county will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as contractor crews make repairs. Work will be performed April 8 through May 25. Restrictions on U.S. 61 will be in place at Jackson from Highway 25 to Old Orchard Road between 6:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m., and at Cape Girardeau from County Park Drive to Highway 74 (South Kingshighway) between 8:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. and from Highway 74 to the Interstate 55 (South Kingshighway) overpass between 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit modot.org/southeast.
-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation
