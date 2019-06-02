All sections
NewsFebruary 6, 2019

Road work 2/6/19

Route W reduced for culvert improvements Route W in Cape Girardeau County, between Route Y and Tonopah Road, will be reduced with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews extend the box culvert. The work is scheduled to take place from 6 a.m. to midnight daily Feb. 18 through March 9...

Southeast Missourian

Route W reduced for culvert improvements

Route W in Cape Girardeau County, between Route Y and Tonopah Road, will be reduced with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews extend the box culvert. The work is scheduled to take place from 6 a.m. to midnight daily Feb. 18 through March 9.

Route NN in Cape County closed for bridge replacement

Route NN in Cape Girardeau County will be closed to replace a bridge between Route N and County Road 260. The bridge will close Feb. 18 and re-open May 6.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636, or visit modot.org/southeast.

-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation

Local News
