Road work 2/6/19

Route NN in Cape Girardeau County will be closed to replace a bridge between Route N and County Road 260. The bridge will close Feb. 18 and re-open May 6.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636, or visit modot.org/southeast.

-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation