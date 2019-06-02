Road work 2/6/19

Route W reduced for culvert improvements
Route W in Cape Girardeau County, between Route Y and Tonopah Road, will be reduced with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews extend the box culvert. The work is scheduled to take place from 6 a.m. to midnight daily Feb. 18 through March 9.
Route NN in Cape County closed for bridge replacement
Route NN in Cape Girardeau County will be closed to replace a bridge between Route N and County Road 260. The bridge will close Feb. 18 and re-open May 6.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636, or visit modot.org/southeast.
-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.