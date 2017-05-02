Road work 2/5/17

Route WW in Bollinger County from Route K to the end of state maintenance will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a pipe under the road. Work will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, according to a MoDOT news release.
All work is weather permitting. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near the area. For more information, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.