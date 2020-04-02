Road work 2/4/20

Highway 77 in Scott Co. closed for drainage work

Highway 77 in Scott County, between Route E and Interstate 55, will be closed to allow Missouri Department of Transportation crews to replace a pipe under the roadway. According to a MoDOT news release, the work will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

— From the Missouri Department of Transportation