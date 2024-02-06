All sections
NewsFebruary 27, 2020

Road work 2/27/20

Beginning at 8:30 a.m. today, City of Cape Girardeau sewer crews will close the 2400 block of Albert Rasche Drive for emergency sewer line repairs. The road closure is expected to last up to one week, depending upon weather, according to a city news release...

2400 block of Albert Rasche to close for sewer repairs

Beginning at 8:30 a.m. today, City of Cape Girardeau sewer crews will close the 2400 block of Albert Rasche Drive for emergency sewer line repairs. The road closure is expected to last up to one week, depending upon weather, according to a city news release.

NB I-55 in Cape Girardeau County reduced for bridge maintenance

Northbound Interstate 55, between mile markers 91 and 93, in Cape Girardeau County will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge maintenance. Exit 93A will also be closed during this time. Work will take place from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, according to a MoDOT news release.

All work is weather permitting. The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near the area. For more information, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

— From the Missouri Department of Transportation

