Road work 2/27/18

Highway 177 in Cape Girardeau County, between County Road 649 to County Road 651, will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction, while Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform drainage work. The work began Monday and will continue from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. today, according to a MoDOT news release.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOTï¿½s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

ï¿½ From the Missouri Department of Transportation