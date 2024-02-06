Road work 2/26/19

Ameren Missouri will close Bloomfield Road, between Albert Street and Sheridan Drive, on Wednesday for a pole replacement, according to a Cape Girardeau Public Works Street Division news release. Road closure will begin at 8 a.m. and should last until the end of the day, the release said. Traffic will be detoured around the work zone, and motorists are urged to use different routes. For more information, call 339-6782.
Ellis Street, between Independence and Merriwhether streets, will be closed Wednesday through March 6 for a private project. A City of Cape Girardeau news release indicates residents in the area will still have access to their driveways.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.