Road work 2/26/19

Bloomfield Road to close temporarily Ameren Missouri will close Bloomfield Road, between Albert Street and Sheridan Drive, on Wednesday for a pole replacement, according to a Cape Girardeau Public Works Street Division news release. Road closure will begin at 8 a.m. and should last until the end of the day, the release said. Traffic will be detoured around the work zone, and motorists are urged to use different routes. For more information, call 339-6782...