Road work 2/25/18

Cape County Route EE closed for railroad repairs
Route EE in Cape Girardeau County, between State Street and County Road 264, will be closed as railroad crews make pavement repairs. A Missouri Department of Transportation news release states the road will close at 12:30 a.m. Monday and will re-open at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. A detour will be provided using Highway 25, the Blomeyer roundabout and Highway 77 for east- and westbound traffic.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636, or visit modot.org/southeast.
-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation