Road work 2/21/19

Route F in Cape Girardeau County, between County Road 340 and Route OO, will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a pipe under the road. The work will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to a MoDOT news release.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636, or visit modot.org/southeast.

-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation