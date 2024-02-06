Road work 2/21/19

__Route OO in Cape County closed for drainage work__
Route OO in Cape Girardeau County, between county roads 369 and 375, will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a pipe under the road. A MoDOT news release states the work will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday.
__Pipe replacement to close Route F in Cape County__
Route F in Cape Girardeau County, between County Road 340 and Route OO, will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a pipe under the road. The work will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to a MoDOT news release.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636, or visit modot.org/southeast.
-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation
