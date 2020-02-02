Road work 2/2/20

Construction of Center Junction diverging diamond interchange to begin

A series of lane reductions in February and March will mark the beginning of construction of the diverging diamond interchange at Interstate 55 and U.S. 61 (mile marker 99) between Cape Girardeau and Jackson. The Missouri Department of Transportation has issued a schedule of the work to be done at Center Junction:

* The right lane of southbound I-55 will be closed from Feb. 11 through Feb. 17 from 8:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily, to lengthen the acceleration ramp.

* The left lane of southbound I-55 will be closed from Feb. 18 through Feb. 21 to begin construction on the crossover. This closure will be in place 24-hours.