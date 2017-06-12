Road Work 12/6/17

Route W in Cape Girardeau County from Highway 177 to County Road 601 will be reduced with a 10-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform drainage repairs, according to a MoDOT news release. Work will be performed from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. today.

All work is weather permitting. The work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near the areas. For more information, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

— From the Missouri Department of Transportation