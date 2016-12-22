Road work 12/22/16

Highway 72 in Bollinger County between Route O and the Bollinger County line will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make drainage repairs. The work will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. today, according to a MoDOT news release.

All work is weather permitting. The work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near the areas. For more information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation