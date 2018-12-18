Road work 12/18/18

Beginning at 7 a.m. today, the 2100 block of William Street in Cape Girardeau, both eastbound and westbound, will be reduced to one lane each direction.
Ameren and the City of Cape Girardeau will be performing infrastructure improvements for a new development. Lane reductions are expected to last until the end of the day.
