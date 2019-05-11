All sections
NewsNovember 5, 2019

Road work 11/5/19

Route A in Cape Girardeau County, from Church Street to Poplar Street in Whitewater, will be reduced with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform sidewalk improvements. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release, the work will take place from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily Nov. 14 to 28...

Southeast Missourian

Route A in Cape County reduced for sidewalk work

Route A in Cape Girardeau County, from Church Street to Poplar Street in Whitewater, will be reduced with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform sidewalk improvements. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release, the work will take place from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily Nov. 14 to 28.

Sidewalk improvements reduce Highway 25 in Cape County

Highway 25 in Cape Girardeau County, between Wilson Street and Route N in Delta, will be reduced with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform sidewalk work. The work is scheduled for 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily Nov. 14 to 30, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

— From the Missouri Department of Transportation

