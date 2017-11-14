Road work 11/14/17

Southbound Interstate 55 in Scott County will be reduced to one lane with a 14-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge maintenance and paving. These bridges are between mile markers 65 and 49. The work will be performed from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily Nov. 27 through Dec. 30, according to a MoDOT news release.
Highway 34 in Cape Girardeau County, between K Land Drive and Donna Drive, will be reduced with a 10-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a signal pole. The work will take place from midnight to 6 a.m. Friday, according to a MoDOT news release.
All work is weather permitting. The work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near the areas. For more information, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
— From the Missouri Department of Transportation
