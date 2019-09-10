Road work 10/9/19

SB I-55 ramp at Fruitland closed for pavement repairs

The southbound Interstate 55 ramp at mile marker 105 in Cape Girardeau County will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews repair the pavement, a MoDOT news release stated. This exit is at Fruitland. The work will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, with the ramp reopening to traffic after 2 p.m., according to the release.

Work will resume the following day, with the closure remaining in place from 5 a.m. Oct 16. to 5 a.m. Oct. 17.