Road work 10/9/19

NewsOctober 9, 2019

Southeast Missourian

SB I-55 ramp at Fruitland closed for pavement repairs

The southbound Interstate 55 ramp at mile marker 105 in Cape Girardeau County will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews repair the pavement, a MoDOT news release stated. This exit is at Fruitland. The work will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, with the ramp reopening to traffic after 2 p.m., according to the release.

Work will resume the following day, with the closure remaining in place from 5 a.m. Oct 16. to 5 a.m. Oct. 17.

Ramp closures scheduled at Sikeston cloverleaf interchange

The Missouri Department of Transportation has released a schedule of ramp closures as contractor crews repair the pavement at the Interstate 55/57/U.S. 60 cloverleaf interchange in Sikeston, Missouri, at mile marker 66. As work is underway, motorists should anticipate ramp closures with signed detours, a MoDOT news release stated.

Closures will include:

  • The ramp from northbound I-55 onto northbound I-57 will be closed from 7 p.m. Oct. 18 through 7 a.m. Oct. 20.
  • The ramp from northbound I-57 onto northbound I-55 will be closed from 7 p.m. Oct. 19 through 7 a.m. Oct. 21.
  • The ramp from southbound I-55 onto northbound I-57 will be closed from 7 p.m. Oct. 21 through 7 a.m. Oct. 23.
  • The ramp from northbound I-55 onto westbound U.S. 60 will be closed from 7 p.m. Oct. 23 through 7 a.m. Oct. 25.
  • The ramp from southbound I-57 onto southbound I-55 will be closed from 7 p.m. Oct. 25 through 7 a.m. Oct. 28.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

— Missouri Department of Transportation

Local News
