Road work 10/9/19

The southbound Interstate 55 ramp at mile marker 105 in Cape Girardeau County will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews repair the pavement, a MoDOT news release stated. This exit is at Fruitland. The work will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, with the ramp reopening to traffic after 2 p.m., according to the release.
Work will resume the following day, with the closure remaining in place from 5 a.m. Oct 16. to 5 a.m. Oct. 17.
The Missouri Department of Transportation has released a schedule of ramp closures as contractor crews repair the pavement at the Interstate 55/57/U.S. 60 cloverleaf interchange in Sikeston, Missouri, at mile marker 66. As work is underway, motorists should anticipate ramp closures with signed detours, a MoDOT news release stated.
Closures will include:
