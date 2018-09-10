All sections
NewsOctober 9, 2018

Road work 10/9/18

Southeast Missourian

Ameren Electric will close Kingsway Drive between Kingshighway and Ranchito Drive in Cape Girardeau at 8 a.m. Thursday for power pole installation, according to a news release from the city.

Detours will be available and motorists are urged to use alternate routes. Weather and unforeseen issues may change this schedule.

Motorist are asked to use caution in all work zones.

Local News

