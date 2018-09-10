Road work 10/9/18

Ameren Electric will close Kingsway Drive between Kingshighway and Ranchito Drive in Cape Girardeau at 8 a.m. Thursday for power pole installation, according to a news release from the city.
Detours will be available and motorists are urged to use alternate routes. Weather and unforeseen issues may change this schedule.
Motorist are asked to use caution in all work zones.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.