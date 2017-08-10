Road work 10/8/17

Interstate 55 in Scott County will be reduced to one lane between mile markers 78 and 79 as contractor crews perform an environmental cleanup. The work will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily Tuesday and Wednesday, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release.
All work is weather permitting. The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near the areas. For more information, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation
