Road work 10/6/18

Starting at 8 a.m. Monday, Ameren Electric will close the northbound outside lane of Mount Auburn Road between Percy Drive and Independence Street in Cape Girardeau for power line repair. Closure will last until approximately 4 p.m. Monday.
Additionally, work to repair fill slope on Bloomfield Road in Cape Girardeau will take place from Monday through Friday, weather and unforeseen issues permitting. Partial lane closures will occur south of Benton Hill Road on a small section of Bloomfield during the work.
City staff requests motorists use an alternate route and exercise caution in this, and all, work zones.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.