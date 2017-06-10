Road work 10/6/17

Southbound I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge work

Southbound Interstate 55 in Scott County will be reduced to one lane with a 16-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform maintenance to the bridge between mile markers 88.4 and 88.8. The work will take place, from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. daily Tuesday through Thursday, according to MoDOT news release.

All work is weather permitting. The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near the area. For more information, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.