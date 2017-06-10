Road work 10/6/17

Southbound Interstate 55 in Scott County will be reduced to one lane with a 16-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform maintenance to the bridge between mile markers 88.4 and 88.8. The work will take place, from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. daily Tuesday through Thursday, according to MoDOT news release.
All work is weather permitting. The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near the area. For more information, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation
Concrete panels will be reconstructed in the 400 and 800 to 1100 blocks of East Main Street and the intersection of East Main and Lacey streets in Jackson. The work will begin today and will last until Oct. 20, weather permitting, according to city of Jackson news release.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.