NewsOctober 22, 2017

Road work 10/22/17

Contractor crews will begin installing chevrons on various routes in Southeast Missouri beginning Nov. 9 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Chevrons are signs that warn drivers of a change in direction or a narrowing of a road. ...

Chevron installation scheduled

Contractor crews will begin installing chevrons on various routes in Southeast Missouri beginning Nov. 9 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Chevrons are signs that warn drivers of a change in direction or a narrowing of a road. They often are found on the outside of a sharp curve or when approaching a narrow bridge. Locally, this work will take place on Highway 51 in Bollinger County, Missouri, between county roads 416 and 614 from Nov. 10 to 24, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near the areas. For more information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636, or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation

