Road work 10/21/18

A temporary road closure has been issued for East Madison Street and East Monroe Street between South High Street and South Hope Street in Jackson.
Starting at 7 a.m. Monday, this section of roadway will be closed to traffic.
This is expected to last for three weeks, weather pending, or until all construction work in this area has been completed.
Signs will be posted notifying motorists of the work area and the designated detour routes. Motorists and pedestrians should use caution near and around work zones and are asked to avoid this area if at all possible.
