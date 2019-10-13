Road work 10/13/19

IDOT imposes weight restriction on Cairo bridge

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Friday it will impose a weight restriction on the U.S. 60/62 bridge over the Mississippi River at Cairo, Illinois. Combination vehicles will be restricted to 37 tons and single-unit vehicles to 33 tons beginning Oct. 24, according to an IDOT news release. IDOT District 9 updates are available on Twitter at twitter.com/IDOTDistrict9.

Broadway project to begin Monday

Asphalt overlay work on a busy section of Broadway in Cape Girardeau is scheduled to start at about 8:30 a.m. Monday.

The overlay project between Kingshighway and Clark Street will require closure of one eastbound and one westbound lane of Broadway.

Work is expected to last approximately four days, weather permitting. Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes during the project and use caution while driving in the work zone.