NewsOctober 12, 2019

Road work 10/13/19

IDOT imposes weight restriction on Cairo bridge The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Friday it will impose a weight restriction on the U.S. 60/62 bridge over the Mississippi River at Cairo, Illinois. Combination vehicles will be restricted to 37 tons and single-unit vehicles to 33 tons beginning Oct. 24, according to an IDOT news release. IDOT District 9 updates are available on Twitter at twitter.com/IDOTDistrict9...

IDOT imposes weight restriction on Cairo bridge

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Friday it will impose a weight restriction on the U.S. 60/62 bridge over the Mississippi River at Cairo, Illinois. Combination vehicles will be restricted to 37 tons and single-unit vehicles to 33 tons beginning Oct. 24, according to an IDOT news release. IDOT District 9 updates are available on Twitter at twitter.com/IDOTDistrict9.

Broadway project to begin Monday

Asphalt overlay work on a busy section of Broadway in Cape Girardeau is scheduled to start at about 8:30 a.m. Monday.

The overlay project between Kingshighway and Clark Street will require closure of one eastbound and one westbound lane of Broadway.

Work is expected to last approximately four days, weather permitting. Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes during the project and use caution while driving in the work zone.

For more information about this or other city projects, contact Cape Girardeau Development Services, (573) 339-6327.

Work scheduled in Jackson

Resurfacing of a section of Greensferry Road in Jackson is scheduled to start Tuesday and continue most of the week, weather permitting.

The street work will be from North Hope Street east beyond Greensferry's intersection with Eastview Court and which will be done in two phases requiring the street to be closed to through traffic.

The project will consist of milling operations to remove a portion of the roadway surface and applying a new asphalt pavement overlay.

Residents along Greensferry will have access to their driveways during the resurfacing project, but they are asked not to park vehicles on the street.

Work is scheduled for completion by Friday.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

