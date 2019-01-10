Road work 10/1/19

U.S. 61 in Scott County, from Messmer Street to Route PP south of Kelso, Missouri, will be closed as contractor crews make pavement repairs. A Missouri Department of Transportation news release states the work will take place from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily Oct. 7 and 8.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
— Missouri Department of Transportation
Mount Auburn Road will be reduced to two lanes of traffic at Chateau Drive in Cape Girardeau, beginning Wednesday, according to the city's public works department.
Lane closures will allow Ameren Missouri and its contractors to perform utility work. The work is expected to be completed by Oct. 16, depending upon work and weather conditions, according to a news release from the public works department.
Traffic control devices will direct motorists during the project. Motorist are urged to use caution in this and all work zones.
