All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsOctober 1, 2019

Road work 10/1/19

U.S. 61 in Scott County, from Messmer Street to Route PP south of Kelso, Missouri, will be closed as contractor crews make pavement repairs. A Missouri Department of Transportation news release states the work will take place from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily Oct. 7 and 8...

Southeast Missourian

U.S. 61 in Scott County closed for pavement work

U.S. 61 in Scott County, from Messmer Street to Route PP south of Kelso, Missouri, will be closed as contractor crews make pavement repairs. A Missouri Department of Transportation news release states the work will take place from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily Oct. 7 and 8.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

— Missouri Department of Transportation

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Utility project to close lanes on Mount Auburn Road

Mount Auburn Road will be reduced to two lanes of traffic at Chateau Drive in Cape Girardeau, beginning Wednesday, according to the city's public works department.

Lane closures will allow Ameren Missouri and its contractors to perform utility work. The work is expected to be completed by Oct. 16, depending upon work and weather conditions, according to a news release from the public works department.

Traffic control devices will direct motorists during the project. Motorist are urged to use caution in this and all work zones.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 17
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
NewsOct. 16
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input ...
NewsOct. 16
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
NewsOct. 16
The Best Years October 2024

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintenance
NewsOct. 16
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintenance
Eric Ammons succeeds Ryan Geib as Mercy Southeast president
NewsOct. 16
Eric Ammons succeeds Ryan Geib as Mercy Southeast president
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
NewsOct. 16
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
Internet famous Roni's Mac Bar restaurant opening soon on Broadway in Cape
NewsOct. 16
Internet famous Roni's Mac Bar restaurant opening soon on Broadway in Cape
Missouri abortion-rights campaign fundraising total at $22M one month before election
NewsOct. 16
Missouri abortion-rights campaign fundraising total at $22M one month before election
Small business disaster loan program is out of money until Congress approves new funds
NewsOct. 15
Small business disaster loan program is out of money until Congress approves new funds
A legacy beyond politics: Remembering former Missouri House representative Mary Kasten
NewsOct. 15
A legacy beyond politics: Remembering former Missouri House representative Mary Kasten
Sponsored: Don't miss The Scout's comprehensive Halloween guide for spooky fun
NewsOct. 15
Sponsored: Don't miss The Scout's comprehensive Halloween guide for spooky fun
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy