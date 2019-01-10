Road work 10/1/19

U.S. 61 in Scott County closed for pavement work

U.S. 61 in Scott County, from Messmer Street to Route PP south of Kelso, Missouri, will be closed as contractor crews make pavement repairs. A Missouri Department of Transportation news release states the work will take place from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily Oct. 7 and 8.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

— Missouri Department of Transportation