Road work 1/3/20

Scott County Route H reduced for shoulder repairs

Route H, from Highway 114 to Route HH, in Scott County will be reduced as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform shoulder repairs. Work will be performed from from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 13 through 17.

All work is weather permitting. The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near the area. For more information, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

— From the Missouri Department of Transportation