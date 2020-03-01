Road work 1/3/20

Route BB, from Route FF to Route ZZ, in Scott County will be reduced as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make repairs to the shoulder. Work will be performed from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Jan. 10, according to a MoDOT news release.
Route H, from Highway 114 to Route HH, in Scott County will be reduced as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform shoulder repairs. Work will be performed from from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 13 through 17.
All work is weather permitting. The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near the area. For more information, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
— From the Missouri Department of Transportation
