NewsJanuary 25, 2020

Road work 1/26/20

Highway 114 in Scott County, from Route BB to New Madrid Street, will be reduced as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make edge rut repairs. A MoDOT news release states the work will be done from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, Monday through Friday.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit modot.org/southeast.

--From Missouri Department of Transportation

Local News
