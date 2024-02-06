Road work 1/25/17

Route AB in Cape County reduced for permit work

Route AB in Cape Girardeau County from County Road 218 to County Road 217 will be reduced as contractor crews perform permit work, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release. Work will take place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily Thursday and Friday.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near the areas. For more information, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation