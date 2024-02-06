All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJanuary 20, 2021

Road work 1/20/21

NB U.S. 61 in Cape County reduced for sidewalk work Northbound U.S. 61 (Jackson Boulevard) in Cape Girardeau County will be reduced to one lane from Kimbel Lane to Gloria Drive in Jackson as contractor crews make sidewalk improvements. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release, work will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily Feb. 1 through Feb. 5...

Southeast Missourian

NB U.S. 61 in Cape County reduced for sidewalk work

Northbound U.S. 61 (Jackson Boulevard) in Cape Girardeau County will be reduced to one lane from Kimbel Lane to Gloria Drive in Jackson as contractor crews make sidewalk improvements. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release, work will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily Feb. 1 through Feb. 5.

Sidewalk improvements reduced Route D in Cape County

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Route D in Cape Girardeau County, from Farmington Road to Rosebud Drive in Jackson, will be reduced to one lane as contractor crews perform sidewalk improvements, a Missouri Department of Transportation news release states. The work will be done from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily Feb. 1 through Feb. 5.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 9
Gun Violence Task Force meeting highlights hurdles Cape scho...
NewsOct. 8
Jackson providing competitive employee wages, HR group says ...
NewsOct. 8
Airport Advisory Board reveals grand opening attendance esti...
NewsOct. 8
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Ryan Essex appointed to Ward 5 Cape Council seat
NewsOct. 7
Ryan Essex appointed to Ward 5 Cape Council seat
Cape Girardeau's Rev. Linda Gastreich reflects on presidential invitation, legacy of Jimmy Carter
NewsOct. 7
Cape Girardeau's Rev. Linda Gastreich reflects on presidential invitation, legacy of Jimmy Carter
Former reporter Mark Bliss to hold book-signing benefit at historic theater venue
NewsOct. 7
Former reporter Mark Bliss to hold book-signing benefit at historic theater venue
Cape council to approve Ward 5 member
NewsOct. 6
Cape council to approve Ward 5 member
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed in council agenda
NewsOct. 4
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed in council agenda
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott County
NewsOct. 4
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott County
Tools available to navigate new Southeast Missourian website
NewsOct. 4
Tools available to navigate new Southeast Missourian website
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US 61 in New Madrid County
NewsOct. 4
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US 61 in New Madrid County
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy