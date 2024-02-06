Road work 1/20/21

Route D in Cape Girardeau County, from Farmington Road to Rosebud Drive in Jackson, will be reduced to one lane as contractor crews perform sidewalk improvements, a Missouri Department of Transportation news release states. The work will be done from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily Feb. 1 through Feb. 5.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation