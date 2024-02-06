Road work 1/20/21

NB U.S. 61 in Cape County reduced for sidewalk work
Northbound U.S. 61 (Jackson Boulevard) in Cape Girardeau County will be reduced to one lane from Kimbel Lane to Gloria Drive in Jackson as contractor crews make sidewalk improvements. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release, work will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily Feb. 1 through Feb. 5.
Sidewalk improvements reduced Route D in Cape County
Route D in Cape Girardeau County, from Farmington Road to Rosebud Drive in Jackson, will be reduced to one lane as contractor crews perform sidewalk improvements, a Missouri Department of Transportation news release states. The work will be done from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily Feb. 1 through Feb. 5.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation
