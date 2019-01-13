All sections
NewsJanuary 12, 2019

Road work 1/13/19

Bridge work will reduce I-55 Northbound Interstate 55 in Scott County will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform maintenance to the bridge between mile markers 89 and 90, near Scott City. MoDOT news release indicates the work will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. The work zone will be left up overnight and marked with signs, the release said...

Bridge work will reduce I-55

Northbound Interstate 55 in Scott County will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform maintenance to the bridge between mile markers 89 and 90, near Scott City. MoDOT news release indicates the work will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. The work zone will be left up overnight and marked with signs, the release said.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit modot.org/southeast.

-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation

Local News
