Road work 1/10/21

Route CC in Cape Girardeau County -- from County Road 525 to County Road 535 -- will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make drainage repairs. The work will take place Wednesday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily, a MoDOT news release says.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation