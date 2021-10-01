Road work 1/10/21

SB I-55 in Cape County reduced for drainage work
Southbound Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County, between mile markers 103 and 104, near Fruitland, will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform drainage repairs. According to a MoDOT news release, the work will take place Monday through Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily.
Drainage work reduces Route CC in Cape County
Route CC in Cape Girardeau County -- from County Road 525 to County Road 535 -- will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make drainage repairs. The work will take place Wednesday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily, a MoDOT news release says.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation