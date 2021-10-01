All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsJanuary 9, 2021
Road work 1/10/21
SB I-55 in Cape County reduced for drainage work Southbound Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County, between mile markers 103 and 104, near Fruitland, will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform drainage repairs. According to a MoDOT news release, the work will take place Monday through Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily...

SB I-55 in Cape County reduced for drainage work

Southbound Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County, between mile markers 103 and 104, near Fruitland, will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform drainage repairs. According to a MoDOT news release, the work will take place Monday through Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily.

Drainage work reduces Route CC in Cape County

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Route CC in Cape Girardeau County -- from County Road 525 to County Road 535 -- will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make drainage repairs. The work will take place Wednesday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily, a MoDOT news release says.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 28
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
NewsSep. 27
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, ...
NewsSep. 27
BREAKING NEWS: City Councilman Rhett Pierce arrested for all...
Local NewsSep. 27
Wells to Wallets: How your ballot choice will affect water...
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
NewsSep. 26
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
NewsSep. 26
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
NewsSep. 26
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy