Road trip: 900 Corvettes to visit downtown Cape in August

Nearly 900 Chevy Corvettes will make a one-night stop in Cape Girardeau on Aug. 27 before heading to the National Corvette Museum’s 25th anniversary celebration in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Corvettes are manufactured in Bowling Green, preceded by production in the St. Louis area, according to Corvettes of Southeast Missouri president and event planning committee chairman Rick Essner.

Cars from California, Utah, Nevada, Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas — and even Hawaii and Australia — will be part of the caravan in Cape Girardeau, he said.

The Corvette group that’s coming here will, by that time, have traveled six or seven days, he said.

“We’re the last stop,” Essner said. “Then the next morning, they’re headed straight to Bowling Green, Kentucky.”

So far, Corvettes of Southeast Missouri — just one piece of the National Corvette Caravan — is made up of more than 100 registered members, Essner said.

The organization officially formed in March 2018.

Old Town Cape event coordinator Emily Vines said she expects nearly 2,000 spectators Aug. 27 in downtown Cape Girardeau.

The last caravan came through Cape Girardeau in 2014 without the help of a designated “Corvette club,” Essner said.

“They had a lot of help from folks that owned Corvettes, but they didn’t really have a process or a club like this to draw them,” Essner said.

The Corvette-only parade is set for 3:30 p.m. Aug. 27 on Broadway. Starting at 4 p.m., the sportscars will be on display downtown.