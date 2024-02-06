All sections
NewsSeptember 21, 2023

Road to Tower Rock closed because of construction

Water levels at Tower Rock are low enough once again for visitors to walk to the popular landmark in the Mississippi River. However, the road to Tower Rock, County Road 460, is closed by Perry County, Missouri, because of pipeline construction. Perry County conservation agent Chris Doran said he does not know the construction timeline or when the road will reopen...

Alyssa Lunsford avatar
Alyssa Lunsford
The sun starts to go down over Tower Rock on Oct. 26 at Tower Rock Natural Area.
The sun starts to go down over Tower Rock on Oct. 26 at Tower Rock Natural Area.Southeast Missourian file

Water levels at Tower Rock are low enough once again for visitors to walk to the popular landmark in the Mississippi River.

However, the road to Tower Rock, County Road 460, is closed by Perry County, Missouri, because of pipeline construction.

Perry County conservation agent Chris Doran said he does not know the construction timeline or when the road will reopen.

"The area is open but the road leading to Tower Rock is closed by Perry County," Doran said. Tower rock is still accessible to those by boat from areas such as Trail of Tears State Park.

For those who make their way to the 400-million-year-old landmark, the Missouri Department of Conservation reminded visitors in 2022 to respect it by not climbing on the formation and not to disturb the colonies of vegetation.

