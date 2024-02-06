Road to Tower Rock closed because of construction

Perry County conservation agent Chris Doran said he does not know the construction timeline or when the road will reopen.

"The area is open but the road leading to Tower Rock is closed by Perry County," Doran said. Tower rock is still accessible to those by boat from areas such as Trail of Tears State Park.

For those who make their way to the 400-million-year-old landmark, the Missouri Department of Conservation reminded visitors in 2022 to respect it by not climbing on the formation and not to disturb the colonies of vegetation.