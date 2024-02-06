Road fatalities trending up markedly in Southeast Missouri

Figures released by Missouri Department of Transportation's (MoDOT) Southeast District No. 7 show 36 fatalities have been recorded on state roadways this year as of April 17, a 33% hike over the same period in 2021.
The death toll in the 25-county district represents the highest year-to-date figure since at least 2017.
Contributing to the increase is the fog-aided crash on Saint Patrick's Day, responsible for taking five lives on Interstate 57 at mile marker 13.4 in Mississippi County near Charleston.
Sixty-one percent of the dead thus far this year were unbuckled motorists, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol's Troop E.
The highest fatality year-to-date counts are found in the two most populous sections of the state: District 5, St. Louis, with 50 fatalities -- the lowest number in six years.
District 3, Kansas City, was No. 2 and reported 48 roadway deaths.
Statewide, 230 have perished on Missouri roads to-date in 2022, down from 244 in the same period last year.
Former Cape Girardeau GOP lawmaker Wayne Wallingford's distracted-driving legislation, which failed to get to a vote in previous sessions, has been picked up by a former General Assembly colleague, Rep. Jeff Porter of Montgomery City (R-42).
Porter's House Bill 1487, aimed at reducing roadway fatalities, had a public hearing March 30.
The legislation, which would take effect Jan. 1, 2024, if passed, would penalize the driver of a motor vehicle using a handheld device -- unless for navigation -- with an infraction and a moving violation. However, violation of the offense would be considered a misdemeanor and perhaps a felony, depending on severity, if property damage, death or harm is the result.
In the public hearing, 21 people either testified in favor of Porter's bill or submitted witness testimony of support.
"This law does not take away freedom as it allows people to use devices, but in a way that makes it safer for all of Missouri's road users," said lobbyist Ron Bentch of Columbia, representing Missouri Hands-Free Coalition.
Carla Wiese of Wentzville, on behalf of Missouri PTA, said handheld devices delay reaction time as much as having a blood alcohol level of .08%.
The lone opponent to submit testimony was Arnie Dienoff, who self-identified as a state public advocate.
"Keep government out of our lives, our vehicles, out of our homes and off our properties," Dienoff said.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.