Road fatalities trending up markedly in Southeast Missouri

Figures released by Missouri Department of Transportation's (MoDOT) Southeast District No. 7 show 36 fatalities have been recorded on state roadways this year as of April 17, a 33% hike over the same period in 2021.

The death toll in the 25-county district represents the highest year-to-date figure since at least 2017.

Contributing to the increase is the fog-aided crash on Saint Patrick's Day, responsible for taking five lives on Interstate 57 at mile marker 13.4 in Mississippi County near Charleston.

Sixty-one percent of the dead thus far this year were unbuckled motorists, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol's Troop E.

The highest fatality year-to-date counts are found in the two most populous sections of the state: District 5, St. Louis, with 50 fatalities -- the lowest number in six years.

District 3, Kansas City, was No. 2 and reported 48 roadway deaths.

Statewide, 230 have perished on Missouri roads to-date in 2022, down from 244 in the same period last year.