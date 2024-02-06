Road fatalities trending down locally in 2023

As of Feb. 26, there have been 16 vehicular fatalities in Missouri Department of Transportation's 25-county Southeast District in 2023, down from 18 during the same time frame in 2022.

Three have perished in Bollinger County, and two each in Cape Girardeau, Scott, Dunklin and Pemiscot counties.

One fatality has been recorded in each of the following counties: Douglas, New Madrid, Wayne, Wright and Texas.

Statewide, 91 people have died on Missouri roadways this year, a drop of 29% from 2022, and the lowest year-to-date number in at least the past six years.

Sixty-two percent of 2023 fatalities have involved unbuckled occupants.