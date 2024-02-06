All sections
NewsMarch 2, 2023
Road fatalities trending down locally in 2023
As of Feb. 26, there have been 16 vehicular fatalities in Missouri Department of Transportation's 25-county Southeast District in 2023, down from 18 during the same time frame in 2022.
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Two people were fatally injured in January 2021 in a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 55 just north of Cape Girardeau. Roadway fatalities in the Southeast region and statewide are down year-to-year to their lowest level since at least 2018.
Two people were fatally injured in January 2021 in a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 55 just north of Cape Girardeau. Roadway fatalities in the Southeast region and statewide are down year-to-year to their lowest level since at least 2018.
Southeast Missourian file

As of Feb. 26, there have been 16 vehicular fatalities in Missouri Department of Transportation's 25-county Southeast District in 2023, down from 18 during the same time frame in 2022.

Three have perished in Bollinger County, and two each in Cape Girardeau, Scott, Dunklin and Pemiscot counties.

One fatality has been recorded in each of the following counties: Douglas, New Madrid, Wayne, Wright and Texas.

Statewide, 91 people have died on Missouri roadways this year, a drop of 29% from 2022, and the lowest year-to-date number in at least the past six years.

Sixty-two percent of 2023 fatalities have involved unbuckled occupants.

Missouri death counts through Feb. 26:

  • 2023: 91.
  • 2022: 129.
  • 2021: 117.
  • 2020: 113.
  • 2019: 108.
  • 2018: 122.

Show Me Zero

In 2021, MoDOT's Strategic Highway Safety Plan, called Show Me Zero, was launched with a goal of significant reductions in highway deaths in the state.

According to the agency's 44-page five-year plan, implemented in its first phase from 2021-25, the eventual goal is for no traffic fatalities anywhere in Missouri.

"Nearly every fatal crash that occurs is preventable. Over 90% of these crashes are the result of someone simply making a poor decision, primarily driving too fast, driving distracted or driving impaired," read a statement released by Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety Executive Committee.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

