Road closures planned in Jackson starting Monday

Road closures along Old Cape Road and South Georgia Street in Jackson will begin Monday, weather permitting.

The closures are necessary for the installation of upgraded water distribution mains and new service line connections as part of the fifth phase of Jackson’s water system facility plan implementation project approved by voters in 2014 to help increase the flow of water to fire hydrants.

The road closures will extend from the intersection of South Georgia Street and East Adams Street south to the intersection of Old Cape Road and Michael-Anna Street.