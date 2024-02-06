Road closures planned in Jackson starting Monday

Road closures along Old Cape Road and South Georgia Street in Jackson will begin Monday, weather permitting.
The closures are necessary for the installation of upgraded water distribution mains and new service line connections as part of the fifth phase of Jackson’s water system facility plan implementation project approved by voters in 2014 to help increase the flow of water to fire hydrants.
The road closures will extend from the intersection of South Georgia Street and East Adams Street south to the intersection of Old Cape Road and Michael-Anna Street.
Detour signage will direct motorists to alternate routes during the water line installation, which is expected to last about three weeks.
Local traffic and residents within the construction area will have access to their homes during the project, and businesses within the area will remain accessible during the road work.
More information about the project is available by contacting the Jackson Public Works Department at (573) 243-2300 or online at www.jacksonmo.org.
