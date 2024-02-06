Road closure on West End Blvd.

A section of West End Blvd between Linden St. and Brenda Kay Ct. closed beginning Friday morning for street repairs, according to a City of Cape Girardeau news release. The City of Cape anticipates the road to reopen on Monday, Jan. 26. Individuals are being asked to take an alternate route during this time.
