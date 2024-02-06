On Monday, two of Riverside Regional Library's branches will reopen their doors to a limited number of patrons and services, and summer programming will be primarily online or off-site, said library director Jeff Trinkle.

Children's librarian Alynda Smithey has been hard at work with her staff, finding ways to deliver summer programs for children and teens in the cities served by the library system.

"One of the big things this year is, we are going all online, not only with programming, but with how we log [participants'] reading in the reading challenge," Smithey said.

All five branches of Riverside offer curbside pickup, and are closed to the public for now. The Jackson and Perryville, Missouri, branches will open Monday, Trinkle said,

The larger branches' reopen plan includes limiting how many people can be in the building at one time -- 30 at Jackson, 18 in Perryville -- and limited browsing time.

Trinkle said calling ahead to let staff know what materials patrons would like to borrow, or using the existing curbside request service, will help patrons get the best experience.

"We want to reopen, for sure, but we want to do it in a safe and responsible manner," Trinkle said.

Meanwhile, "There are still a lot of advantages to doing these things online," Trinkle said of the summer programming.

The library partnered with Beanstack, a software company that provides libraries, schools and families a way to record reading challenge progress online, Smithey said.

A mobile app and website for registration will go live June 8, Smithey said.

"We have never done anything like this," Smithey said of the digital approach. "It's always been by paper, marking the little circles and turning it in."

Smithey said the library's front desk staff can help with recording progress, too, either by phone or in person once the libraries' doors reopen.