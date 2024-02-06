Riverside Regional Library switches to a new eBook service provider

Riverside Regional Library switched from eBook service Axis 360 to Missouri Libraries 2 Go (MoLib2Go) OverDrive Consortium on Thursday.

MoLib2Go is a consortium of 103 Missouri public libraries offering an extensive library of popular eBooks, eAudiobooks and eMagazines through the OverDrive Service. The collection includes 41,498 eBooks, 8,071 eAudiobooks, 3,512 eMagazines and 356 videos for streaming.

Readers may browse the library’s MoLib2Go digital collection, instantly borrowing titles and start reading or listening for free with a valid library card.

Patrons can check out seven items total, eMagazines not included, for 14 days with a seven-or 21-day option available to them. All titles will automatically expire at the end of the lending period, and there are no late fees.