July 2, 2021

Riverside Regional Library switches to a new eBook service provider

Riverside Regional Library switched from eBook service Axis 360 to Missouri Libraries 2 Go (MoLib2Go) OverDrive Consortium on Thursday. MoLib2Go is a consortium of 103 Missouri public libraries offering an extensive library of popular eBooks, eAudiobooks and eMagazines through the OverDrive Service. The collection include 41,498 eBooks, 8,071 eAudiobooks, 3,512 eMagazines and 356 videos for streaming...

Southeast Missourian
story image illustation

Riverside Regional Library switched from eBook service Axis 360 to Missouri Libraries 2 Go (MoLib2Go) OverDrive Consortium on Thursday.

MoLib2Go is a consortium of 103 Missouri public libraries offering an extensive library of popular eBooks, eAudiobooks and eMagazines through the OverDrive Service. The collection includes 41,498 eBooks, 8,071 eAudiobooks, 3,512 eMagazines and 356 videos for streaming.

Readers may browse the library’s MoLib2Go digital collection, instantly borrowing titles and start reading or listening for free with a valid library card.

Patrons can check out seven items total, eMagazines not included, for 14 days with a seven-or 21-day option available to them. All titles will automatically expire at the end of the lending period, and there are no late fees.

This service is compatible with all major computers and devices, iPhone, iPad, Android phones and tablets, Chromebook and Kindle.

Patrons can access MoLib2Go through the eLibrary page on the library’s website www.riversideregionallibrary.org or by downloading the Libby app from Overdrive.

For more information, contact the Riverside Regional Library Main Branch at (573) 243-8141.

Riverside Regional Library serves Cape Girardeau, Perry and Scott counties.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

