All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsApril 18, 2023

Riverside Regional Library 'healthy' in its 3-county region

This story is updated. Jeff Trinkle, director of Riverside Regional Library, serving Cape Girardeau, Perry and Scott counties, told Cape Girardeau County commissioners Monday, April 17, the library system has a "healthy balance" in unrestricted funds as he presented its 2022 19-page annual report...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Jeff Trinkle, director of the three-county Riverside Regional Library system, on Monday, April 17, at Riverside's main branch, 1997 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson. Trinkle said the library system had a "healthy" financial balance at the close of 2022.
Jeff Trinkle, director of the three-county Riverside Regional Library system, on Monday, April 17, at Riverside's main branch, 1997 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson. Trinkle said the library system had a "healthy" financial balance at the close of 2022.Jeff Long

This story is updated.

Jeff Trinkle, director of Riverside Regional Library, serving Cape Girardeau, Perry and Scott counties, told Cape Girardeau County commissioners Monday, April 17, the library system has a "healthy balance" in unrestricted funds as he presented its 2022 19-page annual report.

Revenue, according to an income and expense analysis, ran more than $32,000 ahead of expenditures last year with mostly double-digit gains in visitors recorded year-over-year at Riverside's six library sites in the three-county region.

The home branch in Jackson, which is Riverside's largest, saw a 3% increase in 2022 to 83,521 visits.

Other Riverside branches showed sharp hikes in patron usage last year:

  • Perryville: up 26%, 31,714.
  • Altenburg: up 16%, 4,656.
  • Scott City: up 21%, 12,669.
  • Benton: up 12%, 6,200.
  • Oran: up 30%, 9,054.

Thanks to technology, a library "visit" may mean something different from only a few years ago, Trinkle said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"We try to simulate our physical collections with digital ones, via e-books, e-magazines (and) some videos, so if (patrons) can't make it in during our hours of operation, they can be in their bedrooms at midnight and download these items at their leisure," said Trinkle, adding library cardholders need to show up physically once in a calendar year to renew their free cards. "If we never see you again, but you're using our materials, we're fine with that."

Financing

A Cape Girardeau County official clarified the Riverside Regional Library system received state aid gleaned via property tax revenue: $26,125.65 in real estate tax from Cape Girardeau County; $13,116.10 from Scott County; and $11,442.04 from Perry County.

Cooperation

Trinkle said Riverside is working with Cape Girardeau Public Library on developing a reciprocal borrowing agreement.

"What we want to do is open it up for everybody here in Cape County between the two libraries," he added, noting both library systems are working on finalizing logistics.

Trinkle, a native of Bloomington, Indiana, has worked in library science since 1984 and will retire from Riverside on Wednesday, Nov. 15.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 20
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 19
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before m...
NewsNov. 19
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve workers’ compens...
NewsNov. 19
Putin lowers the threshold for using his nuclear arsenal aft...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy