Riverside Regional Library 'healthy' in its 3-county region

Jeff Trinkle, director of Riverside Regional Library, serving Cape Girardeau, Perry and Scott counties, told Cape Girardeau County commissioners Monday, April 17, the library system has a "healthy balance" in unrestricted funds as he presented its 2022 19-page annual report.

Revenue, according to an income and expense analysis, ran more than $32,000 ahead of expenditures last year with mostly double-digit gains in visitors recorded year-over-year at Riverside's six library sites in the three-county region.

The home branch in Jackson, which is Riverside's largest, saw a 3% increase in 2022 to 83,521 visits.

Other Riverside branches showed sharp hikes in patron usage last year:

Perryville: up 26%, 31,714.

Altenburg: up 16%, 4,656.

Scott City: up 21%, 12,669.

Benton: up 12%, 6,200.

Oran: up 30%, 9,054.

Thanks to technology, a library "visit" may mean something different from only a few years ago, Trinkle said.