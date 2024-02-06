All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsMay 9, 2020

Riverside Regional Library announces phased reopen plan

Riverside Regional Library announced a plan Friday to reopen in phases, as recommended by state and federal guidelines, according to library director Jeff Trinkle. Phase one will begin May 13, with all branches offering contactless curbside pickup, Trinkle wrote in an email...

Southeast Missourian
Adrianna Schlosser, right, holds one end of some slime as Layla Wilson stretches the slime out to make a rope on Monday afternoon, March 6, 2017, at Riverside Regional Library in Oran. Irelyn Kelley made the slime at home using glue, baking soda and contact solution. She said if the slime dries out, you can add hand lotion to it to rehydrate it, and make it smell good.
Adrianna Schlosser, right, holds one end of some slime as Layla Wilson stretches the slime out to make a rope on Monday afternoon, March 6, 2017, at Riverside Regional Library in Oran. Irelyn Kelley made the slime at home using glue, baking soda and contact solution. She said if the slime dries out, you can add hand lotion to it to rehydrate it, and make it smell good. Southeast Missourian

Riverside Regional Library announced a plan Friday to reopen in phases, as recommended by state and federal guidelines, according to library director Jeff Trinkle.

Phase one will begin May 13, with all branches offering contactless curbside pickup, Trinkle wrote in an email.

"You can call or email your local branch and have items pulled from the shelves or holds placed, and then schedule a time to pick them up," he wrote.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Drop boxes are open at all library locations, and each location's Wi-Fi now reaches into the parking lot, he added.

"The library appreciates everyone's patience during this difficult time and looks forward to serving you," Trinkle wrote.

Riverside Regional Library has branches in Missouri towns Jackson, Benton, Oran, Perryville, Altenburg and Scott City.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on th...
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-16-24
NewsNov. 16
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-16-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
NewsNov. 15
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
NewsNov. 15
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
Ground broken for new soybean processing facility in New Madrid
NewsNov. 15
Ground broken for new soybean processing facility in New Madrid
Saxony and St. Vincent high school entrepreneurs invite community to festive fundraiser events
NewsNov. 14
Saxony and St. Vincent high school entrepreneurs invite community to festive fundraiser events
Former Highway Patrol trooper indicted for allegedly capturing nude images of women
NewsNov. 14
Former Highway Patrol trooper indicted for allegedly capturing nude images of women
Insurers say bear that damaged luxury cars was actually a person in a costume
NewsNov. 14
Insurers say bear that damaged luxury cars was actually a person in a costume
Trump hammered Democrats on transgender issues. Now the party is at odds on a response
NewsNov. 14
Trump hammered Democrats on transgender issues. Now the party is at odds on a response
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-14-24
NewsNov. 13
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-14-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy