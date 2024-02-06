Riverside Regional Library announces phased reopen plan

Riverside Regional Library announced a plan Friday to reopen in phases, as recommended by state and federal guidelines, according to library director Jeff Trinkle.
Phase one will begin May 13, with all branches offering contactless curbside pickup, Trinkle wrote in an email.
"You can call or email your local branch and have items pulled from the shelves or holds placed, and then schedule a time to pick them up," he wrote.
Drop boxes are open at all library locations, and each location's Wi-Fi now reaches into the parking lot, he added.
"The library appreciates everyone's patience during this difficult time and looks forward to serving you," Trinkle wrote.
Riverside Regional Library has branches in Missouri towns Jackson, Benton, Oran, Perryville, Altenburg and Scott City.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.