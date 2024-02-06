All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsSeptember 27, 2019

Riverside Library buys formerly leased building

Riverside Regional Library leased space in a commercial building in Jackson for years. Now it owns it. The library bought the 29,000-square-foot building in April for $1.1 million, library director Jeff Trinkle said Thursday. The purchase includes a large parking area...

Mark Bliss avatar
Mark Bliss
Gloria Pender of Oak Ridge looks for a book April 27, 2012, at the Riverside Regional Library in Jackson.
Gloria Pender of Oak Ridge looks for a book April 27, 2012, at the Riverside Regional Library in Jackson.Southeast Missourian file

Riverside Regional Library leased space in a commercial building in Jackson for years. Now it owns it.

The library bought the 29,000-square-foot building in April for $1.1 million, library director Jeff Trinkle said Thursday. The purchase includes a large parking area.

The library encompasses about 17,000 square feet of the structure at 1997 E. Jackson Blvd. Riverside has leased the remainder of the space to Adult and Teen Challenge Mid-America, he said.

The lease agreement with Teen Challenge ends in 2025, Trinkle said.

Trinkle discussed the library’s purchase Thursday with Cape Girardeau County commissioners.

“We are real proud of what we’ve got,” he told commissioners.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The purchase of the building, which involves a 20-year mortgage, would allow the library to expand in the future, Trinkle said after the meeting.

“I see it going that way,” he said. “We are busting at the seams.”

Riverside moved into the Jackson Boulevard structure 10 years ago from a smaller facility in the community, more than doubling its space, according to Southeast Missourian archives.

“It has been a great site,” Trinkle said. “The location is one of the most high-traffic locations in the county.”

Riverside consists of three tax-funded library districts in Cape Girardeau, Scott and Perry counties. Besides the main library in Jackson, Riverside operates library branches in Perryville, Scott City, Benton, Oran and Altenburg.

Do you like stories about government and courts? Keep up with the latest news by signing up for our daily morning headline email. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 12
Former state representative, Mississippi County leader Steve...
NewsOct. 11
Show Me Center board inactive for over 4 years; university o...
NewsOct. 11
Water main break in Perryville-Bertling area of Cape fixed, ...
NewsOct. 11
Cape native Kenneth McElreath shares lifetime of aviation ad...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response efforts
NewsOct. 11
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response efforts
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
NewsOct. 10
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
VintageNOW fashion show returns with futuristic theme, charity focus this Saturday
NewsOct. 10
VintageNOW fashion show returns with futuristic theme, charity focus this Saturday
Perryville to Bertling area boil advisory to last until Friday
NewsOct. 10
Perryville to Bertling area boil advisory to last until Friday
Social Security recipients will get a 2.5% cost-of-living boost in 2025, smaller than in recent past
NewsOct. 10
Social Security recipients will get a 2.5% cost-of-living boost in 2025, smaller than in recent past
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
NewsOct. 10
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
NewsOct. 10
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
NewsOct. 10
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy