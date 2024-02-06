Riverside Library buys formerly leased building

Riverside Regional Library leased space in a commercial building in Jackson for years. Now it owns it.

The library bought the 29,000-square-foot building in April for $1.1 million, library director Jeff Trinkle said Thursday. The purchase includes a large parking area.

The library encompasses about 17,000 square feet of the structure at 1997 E. Jackson Blvd. Riverside has leased the remainder of the space to Adult and Teen Challenge Mid-America, he said.

The lease agreement with Teen Challenge ends in 2025, Trinkle said.

Trinkle discussed the library’s purchase Thursday with Cape Girardeau County commissioners.

“We are real proud of what we’ve got,” he told commissioners.